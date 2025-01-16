IRGC hails Gaza ceasefire as victory for Palestinian resistance

The statement hails Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by the Palestinian resistance movements and condemns the brutal and genocidal actions of the Israeli regime against the defenseless Palestinian people.

The IRGC praised the resilience and determination of Hamas and the Islamic Resistance, which ultimately led to the ceasefire.

The statement notes that despite the full support of the US and its allies, the Israeli regime failed to achieve its goals of freeing prisoners without cost, destroying Hamas, and resettling northern settlers.

The 463 days of aggression resulted in over 50,000 deaths, hundreds of thousands injured, and the destruction of more than 80% of Gaza’s vital infrastructure.

The statement celebrates the return of the resilient people of Gaza to their homes and predicts internal strife and criticism for the Israeli leadership.

The IRGC also warned of potential breaches by the Zionist regime and stressed the importance of maintaining readiness for new conflicts.

The IRGC concluded by honoring the martyrs of the recent conflict and expressing hope for the eventual liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Quds.