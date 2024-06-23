Sunday, June 23, 2024
Iranian parliament condemns Canada’s ‘hostile’ labeling of IRGC

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Parliament

Iranian parliamentarians signed a statement on Sunday denouncing Canada for listing Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) as a ‘terrorist’ organization.

The statement reads, “The IRGC, the noble tree of the Revolution and the eternal memory of Imam (Khomeini), has not only played a brilliant role in the internal security and territorial integrity of the country during all the years since the victory of the Islamic Revolution but also in defending the oppressed nations of the region, especially Palestine.”

Canada’s Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc Ottawa on Wednesday listed the IRGC as a ‘terrorist entity’ and called on Canadians to leave Iran.

The Iranian lawmakers slammed the listing by Ottawa, saying the move was in support of the Israeli regime and in violation of the international law.

Iran says the IRGC is an integral part of the country’s armed forces and branding it as ‘terrorist’ is unlawful.

