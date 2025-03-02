Iran’s parliament ousts economy minister, first in President Pezeshkian’s cabinet

Hemmati, who previously served as central bank governor under former President Hassan Rouhani, was dismissed with 182 votes in favor, 89 against, and one abstention.

Hemmati’s tenure, which lasted fewer than 200 days, ended amid criticism of “economic mismanagement” and rising foreign currency parity rate.

President Pezeshkian defended Hemmati during the impeachment session, stating, “The country’s economic challenges cannot be attributed to one individual alone.”

This marks the first time in Iran’s political history that an economy minister has been impeached within the first six months of a government’s term.

Pezeshkian now faces the task of nominating a replacement, subject to parliamentary approval.

The impeachment came amid growing pressure on the government to address economic instability, including inflation and unemployment.

According to ECO Iran economic site, Hemmati’s dismissal follows a similar pattern seen during Rouhani’s second term, when two ministers faced impeachment but retained their positions.