Featured NewsIFP ExclusiveLocalParliament

Iran’s parliament ousts economy minister, first in President Pezeshkian’s cabinet

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s Parliament voted to impeach Economy Minister Abdolnaser Hemmati on Sunday, marking the first red card in President Masoud Pezeshkian’s administration less than seven months into its term.

Hemmati, who previously served as central bank governor under former President Hassan Rouhani, was dismissed with 182 votes in favor, 89 against, and one abstention.

Hemmati’s tenure, which lasted fewer than 200 days, ended amid criticism of “economic mismanagement” and rising foreign currency parity rate.

President Pezeshkian defended Hemmati during the impeachment session, stating, “The country’s economic challenges cannot be attributed to one individual alone.”

This marks the first time in Iran’s political history that an economy minister has been impeached within the first six months of a government’s term.

Pezeshkian now faces the task of nominating a replacement, subject to parliamentary approval.

The impeachment came amid growing pressure on the government to address economic instability, including inflation and unemployment.

According to ECO Iran economic site, Hemmati’s dismissal follows a similar pattern seen during Rouhani’s second term, when two ministers faced impeachment but retained their positions.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks