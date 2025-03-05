Iran’s parliament approves Thursday holidays for government offices

According to the new bill, all executive bodies at both national and provincial levels must adjust their working hours from Saturday to Wednesday.

However, exceptions apply to military, law enforcement, and security units, as well as operational service providers such as banks, customs offices, hospitals, healthcare centers, and sports facilities.

The decision comes after parliament addressed concerns raised by the Guardian Council, Iran’s constitutional oversight body, by introducing specific exemptions to the bill.

During an open session on Wednesday, lawmakers amended and approved the bill to revise Article 87 of the Civil Service Management Law.

A comprehensive list of operational service units exempt from the new regulation will be prepared by the Administrative and Employment Organization and approved by the Cabinet once the law takes effect.

Previously, the Iranian parliament had proposed making Saturdays a holiday, but the plan was abandoned due to widespread opposition, mainly stemming from religious concerns.