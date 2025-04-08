Netanyahu says Israel working on new Gaza hostage deal

Speaking next to Netanyahu, who has been issued an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes in Gaza, Trump suggested that the war in Gaza could soon come to an end.

“I’d like to see the war stop, and I think the war will stop at some point that won’t be in the too-distant future,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. However, he did not provide specifics on how or when a ceasefire might be reached.

Trump once again reiterated his desire for US control of Gaza, calling the Palestinian enclave “an incredible piece of important real estate.”

“Having a peace force like the United States there, controlling and owning the Gaza Strip would be a good thing.” The American president once again suggested the displacement of Gaza’s population and claimed that “plenty of countries” would take the 2.1 million expelled Palestinians. Regional allies have rejected such forced displacement, which could amount to a war crime. According to the United Nations, the Gaza war has displaced 90% of Gaza residents, many of whom have been forced to move repeatedly. “If you take the people, the Palestinians, and move them around to different countries — and you have plenty of countries that will do that — and you really have a freedom zone. You call it the freedom zone, a free zone, a zone where people aren’t going to be killed every day,” Trump said. “That’s a hell of a place,” Trump continued, adding, “You know what I call it — a great location that nobody wants to live in.”

Netanyahu, for his part, claimed that Israel was working on a new agreement following January’s temporary ceasefire, which he broke unilaterally in March before unleashing more bombing on Gaza and killing hundreds more Palestinians.

“We’re committed to getting all the hostages out, but also eliminating the evil tyranny of Hamas in Gaza and enabling the people of Gaza to freely make a choice to go wherever they want,” he added.

The Israeli leader also said he had discussed with Trump what he called the US president’s “bold vision” for Gaza, referring to a controversial proposal for US control over the enclave.

The plan, widely condemned as a blueprint for ethnic cleansing, has drawn sharp criticism internationally.

Turning to Syria, Trump positioned himself as a potential mediator between Israel and Turkiye, despite tensions between Netanyahu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Any problem that you have with Turkey, I think we can solve, as long as you are reasonable,” Trump told Netanyahu.

“I have a very, very good relationship with Turkey and with their leader, and I think we’ll be able to work it out. So I hope that’s not going to be a problem. I don’t think it will be a problem,” added Trump.

Trump, who described Erdogan as “very smart”, praised Turkiye’s role in Syria, referring to the overthrow of leader Bashar al-Assad’s government in December.

“Nobody has done in 2,000 years what Turkey has done in Syria.”

Israel, which has carried out extensive air strikes against Syrian military targets, remains wary of Turkiye’s growing influence in Syria.

Israeli officials fear that a permanent Turkish military presence in Syria could limit their operational freedom to attack Syria.