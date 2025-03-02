Iranian parliament begins impeaching economy minister

The session, chaired by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, saw the participation of 246 lawmakers and key government officials, including ministers of industry, agriculture, and foreign affairs, as well as the central bank governor.

The impeachment motion, signed by 91 MPs on February 20, accuses Hemmati of mismanaging economic policies.

Under Article 224 of the parliamentary bylaws, the five-hour session allocated two hours for questioning by MPs and three hours for defense by Hemmati, President Pezeshkian, and supporting lawmakers.

President Pezeshkian defended Hemmati, stating that major monetary and banking policies were decided collectively by the heads of government branches, economic committees, and experts.

“It is unfair to blame one individual for all shortcomings,” he emphasized, calling for unity to address economic challenges and the plummeting value of national currency against the dollar.

The session will conclude with a vote, determining Hemmati’s fate.