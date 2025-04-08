FM Araghchi confirms to hold indirect talks with US special envoy for Middle East in Oman

Araghchi informed Tasnim News Agency on Tuesday that the indirect negotiations will be held in Oman on Saturday

Reports suggest that the talks will focus on outstanding issues between the two countries, including Iran’s nuclear program.

In an earlier speculation, former Iranian diplomat Hossein Mousavian noted that the talks will initially be held indirectly, “with the possibility of shifting to direct discussions if progress is made.”

He stated that a similar approach was taken during the Obama administration, where talks began indirectly before transitioning to face-to-face negotiations.

While US officials have referred to the talks as “direct and high-level,” Araghchi described them as “indirect and high-level.”

Mousavian clarified that there is no contradiction, as the format may evolve during the discussions.

Analysts suggest that both sides are adopting a pragmatic approach, raising hopes for a potential agreement. The choice of Oman as a neutral venue and the experience of the negotiators are seen as positive indicators.

The talks come amid heightened tensions, with observers ranging from being cautiously optimistic about the outcome to warning of the possibility of a military confrontation in case the talks fail.