UN expresses concern over deteriorating relations between US, Iran, hopes for talks

“We are obviously concerned by the growing tensions in the Gulf, the growing tensions between the US and Iran,” he said.

We also, I think, positively. We reacted positively to the news that there was the possibility of indirect talks through a third party. We hope that the opportunity of using another country as an intermediary would be used as a way to lower tensions,” he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stated that Tehran and Washington will hold “indirect high-level talks” in Oman on Saturday.

“Iran and the United States will meet in Oman on Saturday for indirect high-level talks,” Araghchi posted on X on Tuesday morning.

“It is as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America’s court,” he stated.

Araghchi’s statement came after US President Donald Trump announced that the US and Iran are holding “direct talks” on Saturday, after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington.

The US president said discussions between Washington and Tehran will be at a “very high level.”

In the Oval Office of the White House, Trump also said, “We have a very big meeting on Saturday [with Iran], and we’re dealing with them directly… And maybe a deal is going to be made, that would be great.”

But he also went on to say that it would be a “very bad day for Iran” if no agreement was reached.

Trump did not provide further details about the talks, including how progressed they are or which officials have been involved.