USAID cancels all remaining Afghanistan humanitarian aid contracts: CNN

The terminations were among of dozens sent by USAID this weekend as the Donald Trump administration moves to abolish the agency by July.

USAID also canceled its remaining humanitarian aid work contracts for Yemen, the official said.

The canceled contracts were used for food assistance, safe drinking water, hygiene items, medical services — including treatment of women and children — and shelter support, according to the USAID official.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio had signed off extensions for some of the foreign aid awards last week, only for them to be cancelled this weekend, the official added.

CNN reported this weekend that the administration canceled other contracts for work that had previously been cleared to continue, including in Syria, Gaza, and Lebanon.

Terminations for the canceled programs said they were deemed to be “inconsistent with the administration’s priorities.”

A State Department spokesperson told CNN this weekend that “just because contracts are terminated, doesn’t mean that they can’t be reinstated as needed.”