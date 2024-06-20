Acting Iran FM: Canada will be held responsible for consequences of blacklisting IRGC

“Canada’s illegal move to declare an integral part of the official military force of the I.R. Iran, which has played an irreplaceable role in defending the national security and territorial integrity of dear Iran, and protecting the security and stability of the region and confronting the terrorism by Daesh, was malicious and violates the principles and rules of international law, and a worthless gift to the genocidal regime, terrorists and other enemies of peace and stability in the region,” he wrote on X on Thursday.

He added that the Canadian government will be held accountable for the consequences of the hostile action.

Canada’s Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc Ottawa on Wednesday listed the IRGC as a “terrorist entity” under the Criminal Code and called on Canadians in Iran to leave. The move makes Canada the second country in North America after the United States to list the IRGC as a terrorist organisation.