Iran’s envoy to UN warns Canada ‘will bear full responsibility’ for designating IRGC as ‘terror entity’

In a letter addressed to the head of the UN Security Council and the secretary-general, Iravani described the Canadian move as “a blatant violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns in the strongest possible terms this illegal and provocative action by the Government of Canada and considers it a hostile act against the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as a grave threat to regional and international peace and security given the significant role of the IRGC in fighting against terrorism and extremism as well as in preserving peace and stability in our region,” the ambassador wrote.

Last month, the Canadian House of Commons adopted a non-binding resolution calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to blacklist the IRGC and expel an estimated 700 Iranians.

In a hostile move against Iran, Canada’s Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc Ottawa on Wednesday listed the IRGC as a “terrorist entity” under the Criminal Code and called on Canadians in Iran to leave.

The move makes Canada the second country in North America after the United States to blacklist the IRGC.

It is self-evident that Canada—along with the US and those who have publicly supported this internationally wrongful act—will bear full responsibility for all consequences of such reckless behavior, Iravani emphasized.

The ambassador added that a provocative act by Canada would heighten tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

“Given the IRGC’s role, tasks, and mandate, which include ensuring maritime safety and security in the Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman, and beyond, the Government of Canada is well aware that its irresponsible and provocative act will heighten tensions and increase the risk of accidents and incidents between IRGC forces and the Canadian armed forces.”

The official pointed out that this was not the first time Canada had systematically violated norms, rules, and principles of international law against Iran.

“Canada has repeatedly breached fundamental principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations which my Country has already been prompted to institute legal proceedings against that Country before the International Court of Justice for grave violations,” he continued.

The ambassador also hailed slain Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani’s major role in countering Daesh and other terrorist groups.

“The role of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, especially Major General Qasem Soleimani, the hero Commander of the Quds Force of the IRGC, who was assassinated by US forces at Baghdad International Airport on 3 January 2020 during an official visit to Iraq at the Iraqi government’s invitation, in battles against the UN Security Council designated terrorist groups like al-Qaeda, Daesh, the al-Nusra Front and other terrorist groups in the region, has been widely recognized and commended by affected people and governments in the region,” he stated.

“The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are resolute in their commitment to fulfill its regional responsibilities and counter-terrorism efforts, as well as support regional nations and governments, upon request, in their efforts to eliminate foreign-backed terrorist groups.”

Elsewhere in the letter, Iravani warned that the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its inherent right to take appropriate countermeasures under international law in response to this illegal action and serious violation by the Government of Canada.