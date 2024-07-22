IFP ExclusiveSecurity

IRGC cmdr.: Protecting borders means enemy policies at bay 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hossein Salami

The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said protecting the country’s borders does not merely mean safeguarding the borders. It means keeping the global policies of Iran’s enemies at bay.

Brigadier General Hossein Salami pointed out that establishing the security of the Islamic Republic is not limited to a narrow strip, but it’s the establishment of security in all Islamic borders.

According to the IRGC commander, deepening the credibility and authority of Iran with regard to security is a big task that is taking shape thanks to the efforts of the revolutionary forces.

General Salami added that the enemies aim to gradually cross the borders with a plan and strategy and turn the unstable regions of Iran into the country’s center in a creeping and accelerated movement, but to no avail.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks