IRGC cmdr.: Protecting borders means enemy policies at bay 

Brigadier General Hossein Salami pointed out that establishing the security of the Islamic Republic is not limited to a narrow strip, but it’s the establishment of security in all Islamic borders.

According to the IRGC commander, deepening the credibility and authority of Iran with regard to security is a big task that is taking shape thanks to the efforts of the revolutionary forces.

General Salami added that the enemies aim to gradually cross the borders with a plan and strategy and turn the unstable regions of Iran into the country’s center in a creeping and accelerated movement, but to no avail.