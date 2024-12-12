IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsNuclear

Iran rejects additional monitoring amid sanctions, criticizes IAEA stance

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Nuclear Program

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to its obligations under the nuclear Safeguards Agreement. Gharibabadi emphasized that Tehran will not accept any additional monitoring measures beyond those outlined in the agreement as long as the “unjust sanctions” against the country persist.

Gharibabadi criticized recent remarks by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s Director General Rafael Grossi, describing them as “unprofessional and politically motivated.”

He said Grossi is adopting the rhetoric of politically driven actors, stating that “he cannot, based upon mere probabilities and speculations, speak as if he were a political official from countries with political agendas, uttering whatever suits his purpose.”

The Iranian official underscored that the IAEA is authorized to document and report any verifiable deviation from nuclear material safeguards detected during the verification process. However, he warned Grossi to “refrain from publicizing speculations and assumptions,” as such actions fall outside the agency’s mandate.

The remarks come amidst escalating tensions following a letter from the E3—France, Germany, and the United Kingdom—sent to the United Nations Security Council. The letter threatened the activation of the Iran nuclear deak, JCPOA’s, trigger mechanism, which could lead to the reinstatement of sanctions on Iran.

In response, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations has submitted its own letter to the Security Council, urging the body to address the European parties’ alleged violations of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.
The resolution endorses the JCPOA and calls for the lifting of sanctions in exchange for Iran’s adherence to nuclear commitments.

