Iran judiciary files legal case against ‘unauthorized’ concert

Following the release of a video at a caravanserai in Iran on social media, featuring a group performing a piece of music with a female vocalist without adhering to legal and religious regulations, a legal case has been initiated against the group.

In response to the release of the video, titled Hypothetical Concert, which lacked legal authorization and failed to comply with the country’s legal and cultural regulations, the judicial authorities have intervened and filed a legal case against the singer and the production team.

Iran has introduced a set of whole new rules and regulations, particularly on female solo performances and certain genres of music deemed inappropriate, since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

These rules are based on religious and cultural norms and violations can lead to legal consequences.

