IRGC: US, Israel exploiting chaos to destroy Syrian infrastructure

In a statement Thursday, the force strongly condemned attacks on Syria’s territorial integrity, marked by “intense and intensive aggression and bombing of residential and military areas, the destruction of infrastructure and vital centers, and the occupation of areas of Syrian territory”.

It also condemned the “astonishing silence of international communities in the face of this blatant aggression and assault”.

“As stated in the fundamental policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, preserving the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and creating conditions for determining the fate and future political system of the country through the will and choice of its people is an indisputable, legitimate and legal right which must be respected and internationally supported,” it said.

The world, the statement added, is at a major historical turning point, where a new power geometry and global order is forming, with Islam led by the Islamic Republic of Iran being one of its main aspects.

This is “an undeniable truth that has prompted the camp of the enemies of Islam and Muslims to bring all its forces into the field of hostilities with the support of an all-out combined war and the media empire to prevent it from happening”, it said.

The IRGC added the Islamic Resistance Front will “definitely not remain passive, but intelligently confront any plan that seeks to disrupt the resistance and weaken the power and authority of the regional countries through partitioning them and changing their geography”.

The resistance “will make its growth, self-reliance, and stronger motivation a solid support for expelling the US from West Asia and realizing the ideal of freeing the Holy Quds and liberating the Palestinian people”, the statement read.

Foreign-backed armed militants, led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), stormed the Syrian capital of Damascus early on Sunday after scoring major gains in the Arab country’s north following their resurgence in two weeks, which led to the fall of President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

Numerous reports pointed to the militants receiving strong support on the part of the Israeli regime, Turkey, and some Western states, which have been acting as the main backers of anti-Damascus outfits since the outbreak of foreign-backed militancy in Syria in 2011.

Pouncing on the heightened chaos in the Arab country, the Israeli regime launched a ground offensive in Syria’s southwest and targeted various areas with a fusillade of missiles.

The Israeli military claimed to have destroyed up to 80 percent of Syria’s military capabilities in what it bragged to be one of the largest offensive operations in the illegal regime’s history.