UK lifts sanctions against Syrian defense, interior ministries, intelligence agencies

In its update regrading sanctions on Syria, the ministry announced Syrian defense ministry, interior ministry, general intelligence directorate, air force intelligence agency, and political security directorate are no longer subject to an asset freeze.

The sanctions have also been lifted against Syrian National Security Bureau, military intelligence directorate, army supply bureau, general organization of radio and TV, Al Watan, Cham Press TV, and Sama TV according to the update.

It came after the foreign office updated the UK sanctions list which was imposed against Syrian entities during Bashar Assad government.

Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party’s decades-long rule that began in 1963.

A transitional administration was formed in Syria in late January, dissolving the constitution, security services, armed factions, parliament, and the Baath Party.