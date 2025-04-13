Kurdish fighters withdraw from key Syrian dam after agreement with Damascus

The SDF captured the Tishrin Dam, one of several along the Euphrates river, from the Islamic State group in late 2015. However, in recent months, they have come under increasing attack from Turkish-backed forces.

On Thursday, a source within the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, known as Rojava, said its forces had reached an agreement with President Ahmad al-Sharaa’s government on the running of the dam, which is a major provider of irrigation and hydroelectric power in Syria.

However, a separate Kurdish source told AFP on Saturday that, under the terms of the deal, the dam would remain under Kurdish civilian administration.

State news agency Sana reported “the entry of Syrian Arab Army forces and security forces into the Tishrin Dam… to impose security in the region, under the agreement reached with the SDF”.

It added that Turkish-backed forces “that seek to disrupt this agreement” were also required to withdraw from the area.

Since Sharaa and Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) overthrew Bashar al-Assad in December, there have been repeated negotiations between the new administration and the Kurdish-led authorities, who control much of northeastern Syria.

Turkey, a key ally of the new government in Damascus, is keen to see the dismantling of the SDF, which it says is linked to the outlawed Kurdish Workers Party (PKK).

Last month, the SDF signed a deal with the Syrian government aimed at integrating its civilian and military institutions into the new state.

The eight-point agreement, signed by SDF commander Mazloum Abdi and Sharaa, guarantees all Syrians the right to participate in state institutions based on merit, regardless of religious or ethnic background.

According to the agreement, all SDF-controlled entities – including border crossings, airports and oil and gas fields – will be integrated into state institutions. After Assad was toppled, the SDF took control of Qamishli International Airport but had not been able to operate it.

The deal also stipulates the return and protection of displaced Syrians, supports efforts to combat terrorism and security threats to Syria, and rejects division and hate speech.