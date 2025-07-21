Iran prioritizes strengthening defense capabilities and post-war recovery

Pourmohammadi noted that relevant meetings are underway to expedite these efforts and ensure that the armed forces can operate effectively.

Responding to questions about the government’s plans following the 12-day war, Pourmohammadi said strengthening national defense is the foremost priority for the entire system, with coordinated efforts between the government, parliament, and the judiciary.

He also referred to the efforts during the war to support the armed forces and first responders during the recent war, noting that in the early days, the Red Crescent and emergency services received necessary resources.

Given that several provinces were affected by the conflict, funds were allocated to help local authorities provide better services to citizens.

Pourmohammadi added that with coordination from the Armed Forces General Staff, the Plan and Budget Organization has efficiently managed logistical support for the military.