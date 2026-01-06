IFP ExclusiveReligionSelected

Iranian Armenian community welcomes 2026 with festivities, traditions

By IFP Editorial Staff

During the days of the Christmas season and celebrations for the birth of Jesus Christ, the Armenian community in Iran is preparing to welcome the year 2026 with a blend of religious, cultural, and social traditions.

Churches and places of worship have been cleaned and decorated, while Christmas trees are being adorned in homes and religious centers.

Community members are also preparing gifts and arranging visits to honor the families of martyrs, war veterans, and freed prisoners, reflecting a deep sense of social solidarity.

Symbolic appearances of Santa Claus in homes and gatherings, alongside religious ceremonies, highlight the Armenian community’s effort to preserve and celebrate both cultural and spiritual traditions.

More in pictures:

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks