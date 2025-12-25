Thursday, December 25, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveReligionSelected

Iranian president visits family of Christian martyr on Christmas eve

By IFP Editorial Staff

On the evening marking the birth of Jesus Christ, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited the home of the family of Razmik Khachatourian, a Christian martyr of Iran.

During the meeting, the president paid tribute to Khachatourian and highlighted the role of all ethnic groups and followers of divine religions in defending Iran’s independence, dignity, and territorial integrity.

Pezeshkian said the presence and sacrifices of Christian martyrs during the Iran-Iraq war were a clear symbol of national unity and deep solidarity among the Iranian people. He added that Iran’s current strength and stability are owed to the sacrifices of martyrs and the resilience of their families, stressing that honoring them is a lasting duty of state officials.

Family members of Razmik Khachatourian, along with Ara Shahverdyan, the parliamentary representative of Iran’s Christian community, thanked the president for his visit and attention.

They reaffirmed their commitment to the ideals of the Islamic Revolution and to continuing the path of the martyrs in service to Iran.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks