Rare manuscript on Prophet Muhammad displayed by Iran’s National Library

According to the National Library and Archives of Iran (NLAI), the manuscript, considered one of the significant works detailing the life of the Prophet, was meticulously handwritten in elegant Nasta’liq script by Khwaja Muhammad Sangeen Vali Muhammad between the years 1048 and 1049 AH (1638–1640 CE).

The historical work offers an extensive biography of the Prophet, structured in a preface, four main sections, and a conclusion.

Each section contains multiple chapters, organized chronologically, and provides a rich and documented narrative of key events in the Prophet’s life.

The manuscript is preserved as part of the library’s rare collection of Islamic heritage.

Officials emphasized that the manuscript reflects not only the literary and historical significance of the era but also the artistic mastery of Persian calligraphy and bookmaking traditions of the Safavid period in the 16th and 17th centuries.