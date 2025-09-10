Iran marks Prophet Muhammad’s birthday anniversary with nationwide celebrations

In Tehran, large crowds of people are marching from Haft-e Tir Square toward Valiasr Square to mark the birth of the Prophet of Islam, known as the “Messenger of Mercy.”

The event carries the central slogan: “In the Light of Love for Ahmad; Unity of the Nation, Solidarity of the Ummah,” referring to Prophet Muhammad’s name mentioned in the Holy Qur’an.

The Prophet was born in the year 570 CE, on the 17th day of Rabi al-Awwal according to Shia tradition, while Sunni tradition commemorates his birth on the 12th of the same month.

The late Founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, designated the days between these two dates as “Islamic Unity Week” to encourage convergence and understanding among Muslims worldwide.

The birth anniversary also coincides with the birthday of Imam Jafar al-Sadiq (PBUH), the sixth Shia Imam.

Religious sites across Iran, including the holy shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad, were decorated with flowers and illuminated to mark the occasion.