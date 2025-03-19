Iranians prepare Haft-Seen tables to welcome Nowruz, Persian New Year

Nowruz, which marks the first day of the Iranian calendar year on March 20 and coincides with the vernal equinox, is celebrated by millions of people in Iran and other countries with Persian cultural heritage.

The Haft-Seen table is the centerpiece of Nowruz celebrations, featuring seven symbolic items that start with the Persian letter “S”. Each item carries deep cultural and spiritual significance.

Sabzeh (sprouted wheat or lentils), representing rebirth and growth; samanu (sweet pudding), symbolizing wealth and fertility; senjed (dried oleaster fruit), signifying love and affection; seer (garlic), representing health and medicine; seeb (apple), symbolizing beauty and vitality; somaq (sumac), representing the sunrise and the triumph of good over evil; serkeh (vinegar), symbolizing patience and wisdom.

In addition to these seven items, the Haft-Seen table often includes other symbolic objects, such as a mirror reflecting the universe, candles representing light and enlightenment, goldfish symbolizing life and vitality, painted eggs representing fertility, and a book of poetry and the Qur’an reflecting wisdom and spirituality.

Families gather around the Haft-Seen table at the exact moment of the equinox, known as Saal Tahvil, to welcome the New Year with prayers, well-wishes, and the exchange of gifts.

The table remains in place for 13 days, until the end of the Nowruz holidays, when families celebrate Sizdah Bedar by spending the day outdoors and discarding the Sabzeh in nature, symbolizing the cycle of renewal.

The tradition of Haft-Seen dates back thousands of years and is an integral part of Nowruz, which marks the arrival of spring and the start of the Iranian solar calendar. As families gather around their Haft-Seen tables, they reflect on the past year and express their hopes for a prosperous and joyful future.

Despite modern challenges, the enduring popularity of Haft-Seen and Nowruz celebrations highlights the resilience of Persian traditions and the universal hope for a brighter future.