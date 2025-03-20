FM Araghchi: Iran to respond to Trump’s letter soon

Araghchi stated that while there is no urgency due to the upcoming Nowruz celebrations and Ramadan, the response will not be delayed and will be issued in the coming days.

He described Trump’s letter as containing both threats and claimed opportunities.

“In our response, both aspects will be addressed,” he remarked.

Reiterating Iran’s stance on negotiations, Araghchi emphasized that as long as pressure and threats persist, direct talks with the U.S. will not take place.

“We are prepared for war, but we do not seek it,” he said, adding that the upcoming year will be “difficult, significant, and complex” for Iran.