21 people killed in road accidents across Iran in 24 hours

Colonel Ahmad Karami Assad added that 625 people were also injured during the period.

He noted that from March 15 when the Nowruz holidays started, 13,195 accidents have happened in Iran, killing 87 people and injuring 3,075.

Regarding the causes of accidents, he said lack of attention to the road ahead on highways accounts for 47%, sudden lane changes for 4%, inability to control the vehicle for 22%, and veering to the left for 11%.

Karami Assad underlined that the roads leading out of Tehran towards the northern cities, especially Chaloos and Firoozkooh, are experiencing heavy traffic congestion.

According to the traffic police commander, for this reason, the Tehran-North Freeway and Karaj- Chaloos Road have been made one-way towards Chaloos.

He also urged all travelers to observe the traffic rules and be cautious on the roads to ensure a safe journey.