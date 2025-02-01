Iran to unveil two new satellites on Sunday  

Pars 2 is the upgraded version of Pars 1 Satellite and will be unveiled during a ceremony at the Ministry of Communications. This satellite features significantly enhanced imaging capabilities, with a resolution of 8 meters in color and 4 meters in black and white.

Meanwhile, the telecommunications satellite Navak, designed to strengthen high-altitude communications, will also be introduced on National Technology Day on Sunday.

This satellite is capable of testing communications in an elongated elliptical orbit, marking its first deployment in such an orbit.

Alongside this event, an exhibition showcasing the achievements of researchers in the field of aerospace technology will be held.

Hassan Salarieh, the head of Iran’s Space Organization, recently announced that there are currently 25 satellites under construction, with 8 satellites ready for launch.