Chaos in Iran’s Chaharshanbe Suri: 15 dead, over 1,000 injured, air pollution spikes

The millennia-old festival, which involves lighting bonfires, setting off fireworks, and jumping over flames to symbolically ward off misfortune and welcome the New Year, has spiraled out of control in recent decades, often leading to accidents due to inclusion of explosives and flammable materials.

Ja’afar Mi’adfar reported 1,040 burn cases, 933 eye injuries, and 172 amputations, with the majority of incidents occurring in Tehran, West Azarbaijan, and East Azarbaijan provinces.

Tragically, nine deaths were recorded on the final day, bringing the total fatalities to 15. Additionally, six ambulances were damaged and taken out of service after being targeted by explosives.

Meanwhile, Tehran’s air quality plummeted to hazardous levels, reaching a “purple” status due to widespread use of fireworks and explosives.

The Air Quality Control Company reported an air quality index (AQI) of 208, classified as “very unhealthy,” a sharp rise from the previous day’s AQI of 89, which was considered acceptable.

This spike in pollution was directly linked to the festivities, which filled the air with smoke and harmful particles.