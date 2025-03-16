Iranian daily suggests foreign policy needs balancing act amid rising tensions

In an editorial on Sunday, the paper highlighted the importance of adopting a calculated approach to ensure that the ongoing lack of dialogue with the United States does not benefit Israel.

Recent reports indicate that the Trump administration expressed interest in negotiating with Iran, presenting Iranian officials with two stark choices: negotiation or military action.

Iran’s response has been firm, rejecting what it perceives as unequal and coercive diplomacy. This stance reflects Iran’s commitment to the principle of “dignity” in foreign policy.

However, Ettelaat warns of potential pitfalls, particularly the risk of Israel exploiting Iran’s opposition to negotiations.

The newspaper urges Iranian officials to counter this by ensuring that their strategic decisions do not inadvertently align with the interests of hardliners in Israel.

The editorial underscores the necessity of a nuanced foreign policy guided by wisdom and pragmatism. It advocates for continuous dialogue with regional and European powers to keep diplomatic channels open and reduce tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear program.

At the same time, the article highlights the economic hardships caused by international sanctions, urging Iranian policymakers to address these challenges through thoughtful and flexible strategies that alleviate the burden on citizens.