IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicySelected

Iranian gov’t spokesperson: No immediate plans to divulge Trump letter content

By IFP Editorial Staff
Trump

The spokesperson for the Iranian government, Fatemeh Mohajerani, stated on Thursday that there are currently no plans to disclose the contents of a letter sent by US President Donald Trump.

She emphasized that the letter is under review, and a response will be issued at an appropriate time and in a suitable manner.

Unofficial sources claim that the letter, handed over to Iran through the UAE, invites Iran for talks on unresolved issues, while threating the country with the use of force if it does not sit down for negotiations.

Mohajerani reiterated that Iran is a nation of peace and tolerance, but it will not yield to bullying.

She highlighted Iran’s commitment to diplomacy, stating that negotiations must follow proper protocols and that diplomatic channels remain open, provided that established norms are respected.

Regarding US military aggression on Yemen and potential security threats posed by American moves, Mohajerani emphasized that Iran remains vigilant and will respond appropriately to any actions that jeopardize its security.

She reaffirmed Iran’s stance as a “compassionate and peace-loving nation, but one that stands firm against injustice and aggression.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks