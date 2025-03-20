Iranian gov’t spokesperson: No immediate plans to divulge Trump letter content

She emphasized that the letter is under review, and a response will be issued at an appropriate time and in a suitable manner.

Unofficial sources claim that the letter, handed over to Iran through the UAE, invites Iran for talks on unresolved issues, while threating the country with the use of force if it does not sit down for negotiations.

Mohajerani reiterated that Iran is a nation of peace and tolerance, but it will not yield to bullying.

She highlighted Iran’s commitment to diplomacy, stating that negotiations must follow proper protocols and that diplomatic channels remain open, provided that established norms are respected.

Regarding US military aggression on Yemen and potential security threats posed by American moves, Mohajerani emphasized that Iran remains vigilant and will respond appropriately to any actions that jeopardize its security.

She reaffirmed Iran’s stance as a “compassionate and peace-loving nation, but one that stands firm against injustice and aggression.”