Ex-head of Parliament’s foreign policy committee warns of Iran-U.S. conflict risk 

Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh stated, “No country should tie its national security to the actions of other groups. Iran is an independent nation and should not be forced to bear the consequences of actions unrelated to its own interests.”

He criticized voices within Iran that, in his view, have unnecessarily linked regional groups’ activities to Iran, thereby increasing pressure on the country.

Falahatpisheh also pointed to past tensions under former U.S. President Donald Trump, recalling that both nations had been on the brink of war. “During Trump’s first term, we warned that if Iran and the U.S. do not establish a direct channel of communication—a so-called ‘red table’—they could be dragged into a war that neither initiated.”

Regarding U.S. claims that attacks by Yemen’s Houthis are directed by Iran, he called such statements “irresponsible” and emphasized that without dialogue, both nations remain on the edge of conflict.

Falahatpisheh further criticized Iran’s reliance on China and Russia, arguing that Tehran cannot depend on these powers without securing strategic commitments from them. “Any engagement with China and Russia that lacks clear guarantees is merely time-wasting,” he concluded.