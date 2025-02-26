IFP ExclusiveTourism

The Greek Ship in Persian Gulf on verge of collapse

By IFP Editorial Staff

Built in 1943, the Greek Ship is 136 meters long and weighs 7.061 tons. Initially named Empire Trumpet, the ship changed hands several times before being taken over by its final owner, a Greek national.

The ship ran aground on August 4, 1966 off the western coast of Kish Island in the Persian Gulf. Since then, it has become one of Kish’s most famous tourist attractions.

However, the ship is now on the verge of complete destruction and will soon be submerged underwater.

The current state of the ship, with much of it destroyed and its hull broken, highlights the need for a decision on whether to restore or replace it.

Cultural heritage and tourism experts are exploring the possibility of restoration.

