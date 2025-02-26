The Greek Ship in Persian Gulf on verge of collapse

The ship ran aground on August 4, 1966 off the western coast of Kish Island in the Persian Gulf. Since then, it has become one of Kish’s most famous tourist attractions.

However, the ship is now on the verge of complete destruction and will soon be submerged underwater.

The current state of the ship, with much of it destroyed and its hull broken, highlights the need for a decision on whether to restore or replace it.

Cultural heritage and tourism experts are exploring the possibility of restoration.