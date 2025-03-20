Millions in Iran, across the world usher in Nowruz, the Persian New Year

This ancient festival, observed for over 3,000 years, symbolizes renewal, hope, and the triumph of light over darkness, bringing families and communities together in a shared celebration of culture and heritage.

Saal Tahvil refers to the exact astronomical moment when the sun crosses the celestial equator, signaling the start of spring in the Northern Hemisphere, which is 12:31 pm local time this year.

Every year an animal is assigned to the New Year, and this year is the year of snake, which is the symbol of wisdom and might.

Around the Haft-Seen table – a beautifully arranged display featuring seven symbolic items which is a tableau of life itself – each item holds deep symbolism tied to life, growth, and prosperity.

Saal Tahvil is a moment of togetherness. Iranians, wherever they may be in the world, strive to be with loved ones during this time.

As the clock strikes Saal Tahvil, family members embrace, exchange New Year greetings of “Eid-e Shoma Mobarak” (Happy New Year), and share symbolic treats like sweets and nuts. It is also customary for elders to give gifts to younger family members, symbolizing blessings and good fortune.

In modern times, Saal Tahvil celebrations are often broadcast live on national television and online platforms, allowing families to join in the nationwide countdown together. These broadcasts frequently feature Nowruz-related programming, such as traditional music, folk dances, and discussions on the cultural significance of the holiday.

A massive number of pilgrims flock to holy shrines, including Imam Reza’s shrine, the eighth Shia imam, in the northeastern Iranians city of Mashhad to celebrate the start of the Persian New Year.

Echoes of trademark naqareh and karnay in the spiritual atmosphere of the shrine rings in the New Year.

There are also those who seek blessings for a good year in other spiritual places, like the mausoleum of the 14th century poet Hafez, known as Hafezieh.

Thousands of people also gather at the tomb of Cyrus the Great, the founder of the Achaemenid Dynasty in ancient Iran, located in Fars Province in southern Iran, to celebrate the beginning of the new year.