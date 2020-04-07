Iran Opens New Production Line for Face Masks amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The production line turns out 30,000 filter masks of different types which could both be used be hospitals and sent to other medical centres and pharmacies to meet their needs.

The industrial group operating the production line used to produce various kinds of safety shoes. With the outbreak of COVID-19 in Iran, the group converted some of its production lines and invested Rls. 50 billion to produce different kinds of multi-layer face masks.

The industrial group currently employs 250 personnel.

The production line entered service in a ceremony attended by First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri.

