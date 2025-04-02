Bahraini king appreciates Pezeshkian’s positive remarks on bilateral ties 

Pezeshkian also said Tehran is very much willing to boost ties with Bahrain and will spare no efforts to pave the way for so doing. Pezeshkian and King Hamad were speaking on the phone.

In other remarks,the Iranian president congratulated the Bahraini king and people on Eid al-Fitrq.

King Hamad for his part congratulated the Iranian president and people on Eid. He noted that Iran and Bahrain have had neighborly and friendly relations since a long time ago and that Manama wants to further expand those ties.

Referring to his visit to Tehran, where he had a meeting with the leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, King Hamad asked the president to convey his warm greetings and congratulations to Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The Bahraini monarch also thanked Pezeshkian for his positive and constructive remarks and intentions regarding the expansion of relations with neighboring countries and the region.

He said his is ready to meet in person with Pezeshkian to discuss ways of enhancing bilateral relations.