Bahrain says continues cooperation with Iran aimed at restoration of diplomatic relations

The foreign ministry announced in a statement that Bahrain pursues a balanced approach in its foreign policy, on the basis of defending its sovereignty and independence, serving the Persian Gulf kingdom’s national interests, and enhancing its regional and international standing.

The kingdom also adheres to the principles of good neighborliness and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, and focuses on promoting relations and consolidating cooperation and dialogue through mutual respect and common understanding, the Bahraini foreign ministry said.

It added that Manama, in accordance with the lofty directives of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the continuous follow-up of Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, attaches great importance to its diplomatic relations with all countries.

The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that it will continue coordination with its Iranian counterpart in order to establish the necessary legal frameworks to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries, stating that the mutual visits between the two sides have contributed to reaching an agreement on resuming talks aimed at restoring bilateral relations between the two countries.

The ministry also stressed the need to adhere to the basic principles of international relations and good neighborliness, which are essential to maintaining the stability and economic prosperity of the West Asia region.

Bahrain followed Saudi Arabia’s suit and severed diplomatic relations with Iran in January 2016, after Iranian protesters, enraged by the execution of prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr by the Saudi government, stormed its diplomatic mission in Iran.

Tehran and Riyadh reached an agreement in the Chinese capital city of Beijing in March 2023 to restore diplomatic relations and re-open embassies and missions.

In October, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and King Hamad of Bahrain met in Manama and discussed relations and the latest developments in the region, most notably the escalation of Israel’s atrocities in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

The top Iranian diplomat placed a premium on the need for the regional countries to seriously work for an end to the Israeli barbarism, which included the campaign of genocide in Gaza and the aggression against Lebanon. Araqchi also called for the expansion of Tehran-Manama relations.

For his part, the Bahraini monarch called for an end to wars and aggression in the region. He said Bahrain wants all the people in the region to live with dignity.

King Hamad expressed hope that he would pay a visit to Tehran.