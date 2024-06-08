Saturday, June 8, 2024
Iranian official: Bahrain seeks resumption of ties with Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Jamshidi

Bahrain has sent a direct message to Iran seeking normalization of relations with Tehran after eight years of diplomatic cut, an Iranian official says.

The Iranian president’s deputy chief of staff for political affairs, Mohammad Jamshidi, made the revelation on Friday in an interview with the state television.

The Manama kingdom had previously sent a message through Russia to express willingness for resumption of ties with Iran, Jamshidi said.

In a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in May, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa had warmly welcomed the normalization of ties, according to official media in Bahrain.

In 2016, Bahrain followed in the footsteps of Saudi Arabia and cut off its diplomatic relations with Iran following an attack by angry Iranian people on the Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran over the execution of a top Shia cleric by Riyadh.

The efforts to mend ties come after Iran and Saudi Arabia resumed their diplomatic relations months earlier.

