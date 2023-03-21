Bahraini official: Tehran, Manama to resume flights in near future

In an interview with Eram news, Abdul Nabi Salman said the decision was taken during the recent visit by an Iranian parliamentary delegation to the Bahraini capital for talks with their counterparts in Manama, adding the that resumption of flights will take place without any delay.

Manama “has no reservations with regards to the resumption of relations with Tehran, except that in the meeting with the Iranian side, we emphasized the importance of Bahrain’s sovereignty and our red lines regarding the political leaders and the interests of the Bahraini people and declared that these matters are our priority,” said the official.

The developments in Iran-Bahrain ties follow a reconciliation agreement inked between Iran and Saudi Arabia earlier this month. Under the deal, the two neighbors agreed to restore diplomatic ties within two months.

In mid-March, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Iran is now seeking to restore relations with Bahrain and several other countries in the region, as part of the Tehran administration’s neighbors-first policy.