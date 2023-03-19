Iranian MP: Bahrain and Iran will soon normalize ties

Elham Azad said she held talks with the chairman of the Bahraini National Assembly about the revival of diplomatic relations between the two countries, adding that the embassies of Iran and Bahrain in Manama and Tehran will reopen soon.

Last week, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said the rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia will have many regional positive implications and that ties between Iran and other countries will improve.

Bahrain cut ties with Iran in 2011 following an uprising in the Persian Gulf country.

Manama accused Iran of fomenting unrest in Bahrain. Iran denied this.

Last Friday, Saudi Arabia, Iran and China issued a joint statement, announcing that Tehran and Riyadh signed a Beijing-mediated agreement to resume their bilateral relations.

The renewal of relations with Bahrain is going to be another step toward achieving the foreign policy goals of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration that says it’s focusing on good relations with all neighbors and regional countries.