Wednesday, June 14, 2023
type here...
Media WireMiddle East

US says Iran, Bahrain likely to restore diplomatic relations soon

By IFP Media Wire
US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf

Manama is likely to resume diplomatic ties with Tehran "sometime soon", a top US diplomat for the Middle East has said. Bahrain cut diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 a day after Saudi Arabia did so.

Speaking about the possibility of Bahrain restoring diplomatic ties with Iran, US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf told lawmakers, “I think it will happen sometime soon.”

Back in early January 2016, Bahrain followed Saudi Arabia’s decision by severing diplomatic relations with Iran, after Iranian protesters, enraged by the execution of prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir Al-Nimr by the Saudi government, stormed its diplomatic mission in Iran.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said that Tehran welcomes restoration of ties with Manama. He added that Bahraini officials have voiced their readiness to resume relations with Iran.

Iran and Saudi Arabia announced in March they would restore diplomatic ties and Tehran reopened its embassy in Riyadh on June 6.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks