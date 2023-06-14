US says Iran, Bahrain likely to restore diplomatic relations soon

Speaking about the possibility of Bahrain restoring diplomatic ties with Iran, US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf told lawmakers, “I think it will happen sometime soon.”

Back in early January 2016, Bahrain followed Saudi Arabia’s decision by severing diplomatic relations with Iran, after Iranian protesters, enraged by the execution of prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir Al-Nimr by the Saudi government, stormed its diplomatic mission in Iran.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said that Tehran welcomes restoration of ties with Manama. He added that Bahraini officials have voiced their readiness to resume relations with Iran.

Iran and Saudi Arabia announced in March they would restore diplomatic ties and Tehran reopened its embassy in Riyadh on June 6.