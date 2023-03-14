Iran, Bahrain reportedly hold talks on resumption of relations

The discussions have reportedly taken place without mediation, and an announcement will be made when an agreement is reached.

While Bahraini Parliamentarian Mamdouh Al-Saleh did not disclose the results of the consultations, he confirmed that both sides expressed the desire for more cooperation.

The revelation comes just days after Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to re-establish relations after years of hostility, with the deal brokered by China. Tehran, Riyadh and Beijing issued a statement on Friday announcing the resumption of diplomatic relations and the reopening of embassies within two months.

Manama has welcomed the deal and expressed hope that it would be a positive step towards resolving all outstanding issues based on mutual understanding, good neighborliness and non-interference in the affairs of other countries.

Asked about the recent visit by an Iranian parliamentary delegation to Bahrain, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday that the positive reactions to the Iran-Saudi deal show that the diplomatic breakthrough can have positive effects on regional relations, including those between Iran and other countries, adding that Iran-Bahrain ties are not an exception.

The Islamic Republic’s political will revolves around the neighborliness policy and the expansion of relations with neighboring Asian countries, the spokesman stated.

“Fortunately, with the positive atmosphere that we are witnessing in the region, this positive development (the deal with Saudi Arabia) can happen in connection with other regional countries as well, including Bahrain. We should further trust the path of diplomacy and take steps in this direction,” he explained.