Iran and Bahrain to start talks after Raisi’s upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia: Sources

Informed sources told Sputnik news agency that a delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran has recently visited Manama.

Accordingly, this trip had been before the visit of the Iranian parliamentary delegation to Bahrain, and the delegation of the Iranian Foreign Ministry visited the Tehran Embassy in Manama.

Bahraini sources told Sputnik that after President Raisi to Riyadh, negotiations between Iran and Bahrain will begin to resume relations.

Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs to Iran’s President Mohammad Jamshidi had said that the Saudi king has invited Iran’s president to visit Riyadh.

Jamshidi added that King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia in a letter to the Iranian president welcomed the recent agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, inviting president Raisi to visit Riyadh.