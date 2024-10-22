Iran’s foreign minster holds meetings with Bahraini officials in Manama amid regional tensions

Araghchi continued his diplomatic talks on regional issues with a visit to Bahrain.

He held talks with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on Monday evening in a meeting attended by the country’s foreign minister and the minister of the royal court.

The discussions focused on discussing the latest regional developments, particularly the Zionist regime’s ongoing atrocities and aggressions against the people of Gaza and Lebanon.

Araghchi highlighted his extensive talks with regional countries to mobilize Islamic nations’ capacities to stop the genocide and aggressions in Gaza and Lebanon.

He singled out the Zionist regime’s impunity, assured by the all-out U.S. support, as the primary factor emboldening Israel to commit heinous international crimes.

Araghchi stressed the need for all Islamic countries, especially those in the region, to collaborate and pressure the Zionist regime’s supporters to end the conflict.

Describing the humanitarian situation in Gaza and Lebanon as painful, Araghchi pointed to the Zionist regime’s deliberate actions to prevent the delivery of food and medical supplies as part of its genocide policy.

He emphasized the importance of cooperation among all Islamic countries to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza and Lebanon.

During the meeting, King Hamad expressed appreciation for Iran’s diplomatic efforts to safeguard regional peace and stability and prevent escalating tensions and conflicts.

He reiterated Bahrain’s commitment to using all its capacities to prevent the spread of war and conflict in the region.

Araghchi also held a separate meeting with Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. The two discussed regional security and ways to address existing threats.

Both foreign ministers underscored the necessity for greater collaboration and closer cooperation among regional countries to ensure stability and security in West Asia.

They emphasized the collective efforts needed to stop the killing of innocent people in Gaza and Lebanon and to open crossings and passageways for delivering humanitarian aid.