Iran’s foreign minister visiting Bahrain, Kuwait within hours: Spokesperson

Speaking to reporters at a weekly presser on Monday, Baghaei stressed that the bottom line in all trips that the Iranian foreign minister has paid to several regional countries in the past two weeks was the common concern about the threats and consequences of the Israeli regime’s carnage in Gaza and Lebanon.

Stressing the need for all countries to mount pressure on Israel to stop the massacre of people, he said Russia and China can play a significant role in this regard.

The Iranian spokesman added Moscow and Beijing have expressed explicit stances by deploring the continuation of Israeli acts of aggression against Gaza and Lebanon.

He stated that Iran’s main priority at present is to prevent an escalation of regional tensions, noting that no country is excluded from the process of negotiations.

“It is a public duty to protect peace and security in the region. It’s now the time for countries to indicate a willingness to take steps in this course,” he continued.

The spokesman stated that Iran will proceed with the efforts to end the Israeli onslaught on Gaza and Lebanon, saying Araghchi is going to start a tour of Kuwait and Bahrain today.

The Iranian foreign minister has stepped up diplomatic efforts in recent weeks to address the regional conflicts and put an end to the Israeli regime’s crimes in Gaza and Lebanon.

He has visited Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Oman, Jordan, Egypt and Turkey in the past two weeks.