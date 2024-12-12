Iran’s president says regional developments demonstrate Israel’s exploitation of discord within Muslims

“What is happening in the region shows that the Zionist regime is exploiting division among Islamic countries”, the Iranian president said on Wednesday as he hosted Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat in Tehran.

Pezeshkian added that the Israeli regime “is conducting aggression on Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, killing Muslims. If we put aside our differences, the Islamic world will become more powerful.”

He also stated that that Islamic countries should continue to develop their ties, which will benefit the entire Islamic world, making the “Zionist regime and other powers not dare commit crimes and interfere in Muslim affairs”.

Islamic nations should resolve their problems in a brotherly way and in practice not just in words, Pezeshkian stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian president said that his country seeks to eliminate the dollar from its transactions with Turkiye in the face of unfair sanctions by the US and Europe.

The Turkish trade minister, for his part, stated that his country intends to increase its trade with Iran to $30 billion, stressing that Ankara is doing all it can to realize that goal.

In addition, Omer Bolat added, Turkiye wants to renew its 25-year trade agreement with Iran in the energy sector.