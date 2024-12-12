Iran urges mobilization to stop Israel’s attacks on Syria

In a post on social media platform X on Wednesday, Araghchi condemned Israel’s extended assaults in Syria since the fall of the government in Damascus over the weekend.

“The Israeli regime has moved to destroy almost every defense-related as well as civilian infrastructure in Syria,” he wrote.

Since Sunday, the Israeli military has conducted more than 500 airstrikes on Syria and pushed its troops beyond a so-called buffer zone in the occupied Golan Heights and deep into Syrian territory in what has been condemned as a new “land grab” scheme by the occupying regime.

The foreign minister highlighted that the Israeli regime has not only damaged vital facilities in Syria but has also expanded its occupation of Syrian territory, contravening the 1974 disengagement agreement and United Nations Security Council Resolution 350.

“It has also occupied further Syrian territory in violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement and UNSCR 350,” he added.

He emphasized that the UN Security Council, which is tasked with addressing unlawful aggression, has been rendered ineffective due to “US obstruction.”

Araghchi further called on Syria’s neighbors, as well as the broader Arab and Muslim world, to address the situation.

“It is critical for the countries of the region to immediately and effectively mobilize and join forces to stop Israel’s aggression and the destruction of Syria.”

Iran’s top diplomat insisted that every member state of the UN that values the rule of law and international principles cannot afford to remain passive in the face of such violations by the Israeli regime.

Armed militants, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), captured Damascus on Sunday and overthrew the government of Bashar al-Assad in a lightening offensive that was launched in northwestern Syria and reached the capital in less than two weeks.

The militants, blacklisted by the United States, along with the UK and EU, have long been backed by the West and the Israeli regime to overthrow the Assad government.