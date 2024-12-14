Syria facing tough test: Iran

“Today, Syria faces a difficult test. The threat posed by the movements of terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda and Daesh has heightened regional concerns, raising fears that the terrorists may turn Syria into their safe haven,” wrote Araghchi in a note published by the Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar on Saturday.

The “aggressions and military interventions” by the Zionist regime, the US, and their regional allies have created significant challenges, he added.

Araghchi termed the interventions as “irreparable strategic miscalculations” that expose the objective behind them.

“The clear objective of these aggressions and interventions is the destruction of Syria’s social foundations, scientific assets, economic infrastructure, and defensive capabilities,” he said.

“There is no doubt that the Islamic world is extremely worried about the future of the West Asian region, given the conditions that the Levant and Palestine are in.”

The minister touched on the expansion of the Israeli regime’s “barbaric crimes” and their extension to Syria, which began immediately after the fall of the Assad government.

“A question to ask is who is responsible for Israel’s encroachment on the territory that is internally struggling with the difficult conditions of the fall of one government and the birth of another!?” he wrote.

Araghchi chastised the regional countries, saying their expressions of regret and concern are “the most meaningless words used in the rhetoric of many states responsible for shaping the fate of the people of West Asia”.

For over seventy-five years now, he said, the resistance has been “the only viable solution available to the children of this region in the face of the blatant aggression of the Zionist regime and the overt support of irresponsible states for the ongoing atrocities.”

The Iranian foreign minister proposed “free elections” as a solution to the current impasse.

“The way out of the current impasse and to keep the flag of independence aloft and uphold the pride and dignity of the Syrian nation is to preserve cohesion and foster a spirit of coexistence among the people through free elections that will allow all segments of the society to determine the future of their country,” he added.

“Respect for the people’s votes is realized through free and fair elections that reflect the will of the Syrian nation and lead to the formation of a political system representing all segments of society,” he continued.