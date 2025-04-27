Iran says ready to de-escalate tension between India, Pakistan

Pezeshkian made these remarks during a phone conversation with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday, underscoring the need for a united effort to confront terrorism.

Citing a recent terrorist attack in the Indian-administered Kashmir region, the Iranian president called for increased regional cooperation to eradicate terrorism and its financial and arms support networks.

He noted that the terrorist attack in Pahalgam not only resulted in the loss of innocent lives but also heightened tensions among regional countries.

Regarding preparations for the 22nd joint economic commission between Iran and Pakistan, scheduled to take place in Tehran in the coming months, Pezeshkian expressed hope for leveraging existing economic capacities to enhance trade relations between the two nations.

He also advocated for scientific, economic, and cultural collaborations among Islamic countries, stating that such cooperation would lead to sustainable development and the welfare of their peoples.

The Iranian president expressed his readiness to host the Pakistani prime minister in Tehran, hoping that such dialogues would serve as effective steps toward consolidating peace and security in the region.

For his part, Sharif thanked Pezeshkian for his attention to regional developments, noting that such efforts reflect the depth of brotherly ties between Iran and other regional countries.

He condemned all acts of terrorism, highlighting that Pakistan has been a victim of such violence and understands the necessity of combating this sinister phenomenon.

The Pakistani prime minister expressed his willingness for transparent cooperation in investigating the recent terrorist attack in India, welcoming Iran’s positive and constructive role in this regard.

He also expressed his readiness to visit Tehran, proposing that foreign ministers from both countries engage in discussions to facilitate the trip.

Sharif supported Iran’s diplomatic approach to resolving international issues, affirming Tehran’s right to possess peaceful nuclear technology.

Furthermore, he expressed solidarity with Iran regarding the explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port, stating that Islamabad is ready to assist Tehran in addressing this incident.