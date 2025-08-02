Iran’s president departs for Pakistan, emphasizes trade and regional unity amid tensions

Speaking prior to his departure, President Pezeshkian highlighted the long-standing political, cultural, and economic relations between the two neighboring countries.

The president emphasized that Iran and Pakistan share deep religious and historical bonds, noting that recent regional instability and “unjustified aggression” by Israel and the United States against Iranian territory have been strongly condemned by Pakistan’s government and parliament.

President Pezeshkian stressed Pakistan’s readiness to offer full support to Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty.

He also highlighted efforts to boost bilateral trade, aiming to elevate current economic exchanges to $10 billion annually.

The visit will also focus on enhancing border market cooperation, expanding road, air, and maritime connectivity, and linking Iran more effectively to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

On security, President Pezeshkian said the two countries are committed to coordinated efforts for regional stability.

He criticized foreign attempts to sow discord among Muslim nations and called for unity, reaffirming Iran’s intention to deepen cooperation with Pakistan.