Iranian president to visit Pakistan on Saturday amid efforts to boost bilateral ties

The visit was confirmed by Mehdi Sanaei, Deputy for Political Affairs at the President’s Office, via a post on his X social media account.

The president’s agenda includes high-level meetings and dialogues with cultural and business leaders. Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral relations, which span political, economic, religious, and cultural dimensions.

A key objective of the visit is to expand cross-border and provincial cooperation, with hopes of increasing current trade volumes beyond the existing $3 billion.

The visit follows Prime Minister Sharif’s formal reception in Tehran earlier this year and comes at a time of shifting regional dynamics.

In anticipation, Iranian and Pakistani think tanks held a virtual session to discuss the implications of the visit for regional stability and bilateral ties, IRNA news agency reported.

Participants highlighted the deep-rooted historical and geopolitical ties between the two nations and emphasized the need for enhanced institutional collaboration, especially in security, counterterrorism, and intelligence sharing.

Experts also urged increased economic and energy cooperation and closer coordination on Afghan affairs.