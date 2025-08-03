Iranian president stresses regional security, interdependence, invites Pakistani PM to Tehran

In a joint press conference with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Pezeshkian underscored the shared belief between Iran and its counterparts that regional countries, particularly Muslim nations, must pursue more active, effective, and pragmatic cooperation in countering the expansionist actions of the Israeli regime.

He noted that specific initiatives aimed at strengthening joint efforts for regional stability and security were discussed during the meetings.

Calling for a more balanced international approach, President Pezeshkian urged global institutions, especially the United Nations Security Council, to avoid double standards and to play a proactive role in preventing violations of sovereign borders, curbing the escalation of conflicts, and protecting civilian populations.

In closing, President Pezeshkian extended a formal invitation to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Tehran at the earliest opportunity, to continue discussions and build upon the progress made during recent diplomatic engagements.